Overview of Dr. Richard Kyaw, MD

Dr. Richard Kyaw, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Kyaw works at Western Horizon Medical Group in Rancho Mirage, CA with other offices in Palm Springs, CA and Desert Hot Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.