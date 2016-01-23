See All Pediatricians in Provo, UT
Dr. Richard Later, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Later, MD

Dr. Richard Later, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Later works at Utah Valley Pediatrics in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Later's Office Locations

    Utah Valley Pediatrics
    1055 N 300 W Ste 311, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acute Laryngitis
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 23, 2016
    Dr Later is very caring. He makes sure that all of your questions are answered. His Physician Assistant and Nurse Practitioner are both amazing to work with also.
    Shay in Provo, UT — Jan 23, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Later, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962476002
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Chldns Hosp
    Internship
    • University CA Irvine
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
