Dr. Richard Later, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Later, MD
Dr. Richard Later, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.
Dr. Later works at
Dr. Later's Office Locations
Utah Valley Pediatrics1055 N 300 W Ste 311, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 254-5789
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Later is very caring. He makes sure that all of your questions are answered. His Physician Assistant and Nurse Practitioner are both amazing to work with also.
About Dr. Richard Later, MD
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1962476002
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Chldns Hosp
- University CA Irvine
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Pediatrics
Dr. Later has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Later accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Later has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Later. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
