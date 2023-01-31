Dr. Richard Laudadio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laudadio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Laudadio, MD
Dr. Richard Laudadio, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
Summit Medical Group140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 404-7880
Vanguard Medical Group - Lincoln Park61 Beaverbrook Rd Ste 301, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 696-6687
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
I am happy with my first couple of visits with Dr Ladadio. he was very thorough and knew much of my medical history before even seeing me at first as I send records ahead of time and he reviewed them all prior to the visit. He made good eye contact instead of staring into a computer the whole visit like many doctors do. I have chronic medical conditions that need to be monitored very closely and require special medication and frequent labs. I feel very confident he can handle this without referring me all over the place to multiple specialists. He seems quite savvy with the medical field and got my medication approved very quickly. My prior doctor never did this in a timely manner which is why I left her practice. I feel very lucky to get to see him as my primary doctor now and feel I don't have to worry. I am a super anxious person so that says alot. He's been wonderful and caring and made me feel very comfortable, not judged. Wish there were more doctors like him! Bless you
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Mountainside Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
- Montclair State University
