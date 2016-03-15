Overview of Dr. Richard Laughlin, MD

Dr. Richard Laughlin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Laughlin works at UC Health in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tibia and Fibula Fractures, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.