Dr. Richard Lautzenheiser, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Lautzenheiser, MD
Dr. Richard Lautzenheiser, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.
Dr. Lautzenheiser's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates PC8902 N Meridian St Ste 210, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 844-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
Wonderful office and staff ...Dr L is so good at listening and helping with any issue. I've been a patient over 20 years and to his credit now live pretty pain free. Lucky me to have found him when my life was pretty unbearable.
About Dr. Richard Lautzenheiser, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Cinn Med Center
- Indianapolis Meth Hospital
- Indianapolis Meth Hosp
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
