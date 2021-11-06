Dr. Richard Lavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lavi, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Lavi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.
Dr. Lavi works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center3618 W Market St Ste 200, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (330) 423-4444
-
2
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center510 5th Ave, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (330) 423-4444
-
3
Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Relief Center, Inc.8054 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Directions (330) 423-4444
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- TriPoint Medical Center
- Western Reserve Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavi?
Best Doctor ever, friendly, very knowledgeable, friendly staff
About Dr. Richard Lavi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104857895
Education & Certifications
- All Childrens Hospital
- Metro Health Med Center
- Metro Health Medical Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavi works at
Dr. Lavi speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.