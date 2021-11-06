Overview

Dr. Richard Lavi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Lavi works at Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.