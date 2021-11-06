See All Pediatricians in Fairlawn, OH
Dr. Richard Lavi, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Lavi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fairlawn, OH. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with TriPoint Medical Center and Western Reserve Hospital.

Dr. Lavi works at Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center in Fairlawn, OH with other offices in Chardon, OH and Twinsburg, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center
    3618 W Market St Ste 200, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 423-4444
  2. 2
    Allergy Asthma & Sinus Relief Center
    510 5th Ave, Chardon, OH 44024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 423-4444
  3. 3
    Allergy, Asthma and Sinus Relief Center, Inc.
    8054 Darrow Rd, Twinsburg, OH 44087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 423-4444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • TriPoint Medical Center
  • Western Reserve Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achoo Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acquired Angioedema Chevron Icon
Acquired Angioedema, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Acquired Angioedema, Type 2 Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemia, Non-Bruton Type Chevron Icon
Agammaglobulinemias, Primary Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinoconjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Seminal Vulvovaginitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Aspirin-Induced Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Cough Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Egg Hypersensitivity Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Myalgia Syndrome Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Asthma Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peanuts Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Dysfunction, Familial Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 06, 2021
    Best Doctor ever, friendly, very knowledgeable, friendly staff
    Jerry Schall — Nov 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Lavi, MD
    About Dr. Richard Lavi, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1104857895
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • All Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • Metro Health Med Center
    Internship
    • Metro Health Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lavi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lavi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

