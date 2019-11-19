See All Pediatricians in Norwich, CT
Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD

Pediatrics
4.2 (29)
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD

Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Lavoie works at RICHARD J LAVOIE, M.D. in Norwich, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lavoie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard J. Lavoie
    27 Lafayette St, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 887-1316

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 19, 2019
    Dr. Lavioe is great, and genuinely cares about our children. His office staff have been nothing but awesome and helpful over the past 10 years. He tells you up front before your child is even born, that if you don’t vaccinate your children, then he isn’t the Doctor for you...don’t know why that other reviewer was surprised with his displeasure over them recklessly not vaccinating their children after reading of the dangers of vaccinations on Facebook once.
    — Nov 19, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Lavoie, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1679562995
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lavoie has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lavoie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lavoie works at RICHARD J LAVOIE, M.D. in Norwich, CT. View the full address on Dr. Lavoie’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavoie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavoie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavoie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavoie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

