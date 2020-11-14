Overview of Dr. Richard Layfield III, MD

Dr. Richard Layfield III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Layfield III works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, NoVa Orthopedic & Spine Care - Potomac Branch in Woodbridge, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Runner's Knee, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Internal Derangement of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.