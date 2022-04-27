See All Ophthalmologists in Las Cruces, NM
Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (31)
Accepting new patients
54 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD

Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lazaro works at Lazaro Eye Surgical Center in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD
Dr. Javier De La Torre, MD
4.4 (13)
View Profile
Dr. James Cole, MD
Dr. James Cole, MD
4.4 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Villalobos, MD
Dr. Robert Villalobos, MD
4.5 (172)
View Profile

Dr. Lazaro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lazaro Eye Surgical Center
    1131 Mall Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-7676
  2. 2
    1505 S Don Roser Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-7676

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Medical Center
  • Mountain View Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetic Retinopathy
Keratitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Diabetic Retinopathy
Keratitis
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lazaro?

    Apr 27, 2022
    I had cataract removal in 2014. I have had excellent results with no problems since. I went from being extremely nearsighted to 20/40 in one eye and 20/80 in the other. For me, Dr. Lazaro has truly been a miracle worker.
    Jane L — Apr 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lazaro to family and friends

    Dr. Lazaro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lazaro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 54 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821177155
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Estelle Dohemy Eye Fdn
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • La State U Hosp
    Residency
    Internship
    • Charity Hosps
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ca
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lazaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lazaro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lazaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lazaro works at Lazaro Eye Surgical Center in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Lazaro’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Lazaro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lazaro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lazaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lazaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Lazaro, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.