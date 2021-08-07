Overview

Dr. Richard Le, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie.



Dr. Le works at Fountains Family Care, PC. in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.