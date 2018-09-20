Overview of Dr. Richard Le, MD

Dr. Richard Le, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Le works at Prime Care Medical Center in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.