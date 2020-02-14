Overview

Dr. Richard Leahy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elizabeth, CO. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Leahy works at Elizabeth Family Medicine in Elizabeth, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.