Dr. Richard Learn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Learn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Learn, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Learn, MD
Dr. Richard Learn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Learn works at
Dr. Learn's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Institute of California Medical Group A California Medical Par225 W Madison Ave Ste 1, El Cajon, CA 92020 Directions (619) 442-0844
-
2
Neurohospitalist5555 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (610) 740-6000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Learn?
Very caring and professional.
About Dr. Richard Learn, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 63 years of experience
- English
- 1801804653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Learn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Learn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Learn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Learn works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Learn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Learn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Learn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Learn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.