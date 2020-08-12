Overview of Dr. Richard Learn, MD

Dr. Richard Learn, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Cajon, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 63 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Learn works at Retina Institute of California Medical Group A California Medical Par in El Cajon, CA with other offices in La Mesa, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.