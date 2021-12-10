Dr. Richard Lebow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lebow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lebow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Lebow, MD
Dr. Richard Lebow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Macon Community Hospital, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Dr. Lebow works at
Dr. Lebow's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Midtown Neurosurgery2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St Thomas Medical Partners100 Physicians Way Ste 330, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 327-9543Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Gallatin Neurosurgery110 Saint Blaise Rd, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 327-9543
St Thomas Medical Partners108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 327-9543
St Thomas Medical Partners-Gallatin300 Steam Plant Rd Ste 300, Gallatin, TN 37066 Directions (615) 327-9543
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Macon Community Hospital
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
We cannot say enough good things about Dr. Lebow. My husband had a cyst on his spine and was in extreme pain. Dr. Lebow moved his office visit and his surgery up by 2 weeks. Surgery was 100% successful and he is pain free. Dr. Lebow never makes you feel rushed and is an excellent surgeon and caring person.
About Dr. Richard Lebow, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of Texas
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lebow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebow works at
Dr. Lebow has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.