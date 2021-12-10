Overview of Dr. Richard Lebow, MD

Dr. Richard Lebow, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Macon Community Hospital, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Lebow works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN, Gallatin, TN and Mt Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.