Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD
Dr. Richard Lechtenberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Richard Lechtenberg MD PC100 Atlantic Ave Apt 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 625-2004
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Lecthenberg has been my neurologist for almost 20 years! He is professional; very knowledgeable, caring, and indeed a specialist He has an incredible office staff; making an appointment is easy and the wait time to see him is short. I say now as I said so long ago, for the type of patient I am, i would recommend his to God!
- Neurology
- 50 years of experience
- English, French
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Dr. Lechtenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lechtenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lechtenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lechtenberg has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lechtenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lechtenberg speaks French.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lechtenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lechtenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lechtenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lechtenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.