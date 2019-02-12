Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (518) 383-2616Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Augusta University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He Saved My Sons Life. There Are None In His Caliber Out There.
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Foundation
- Washington University
- Med College Of Wisconsin
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
