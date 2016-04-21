Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA.
Lee Institute of Plastic Surgery5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 210, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 780-5477
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Lee is an outstanding Doctor. He and his staff always made me feel comfortable. A friendly atmosphere. I would definitely come back to Dr. Lee for anything in the future I should need. Loved his work and my results.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Cantonese
- 1275673824
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee speaks Cantonese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
