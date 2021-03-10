Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Claiborne Medical Center, Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center, Harlan Arh Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center, Middlesboro ARH Hospital, Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System, Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Lee works at Tennessee Cancer Specialists in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Harrogate, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.