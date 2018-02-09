Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA and is affiliated with Catholic Medical Center, Elliot Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at ENT Physicians & Surgeons in Manchester, NH with other offices in Nashua, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.