Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Urology Iris Cantor Men s Health Center425 East 61st Street 12th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Brady Urologic Health Center525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr.Lee is both an awful surgeon and an horrific communicator as most of the reviews herein perfectly describe.He failed me miserably, gave no post operative instructions which led to unforeseen complications and of course his surgery was a complete and utter failure.In Manhattan where the best urologists and surgeons can be found both at Cornell and other places check Castle Connolly or get referrals but most certainly use my experience and that of so many others who reviewed Dr.Lee on these pages and stay so far away from abysmal failure
About Dr. Richard Lee, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1881851202
Education & Certifications
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital - Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
