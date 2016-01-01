Dr. Richard Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lee, MD
Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates at Willowbrook13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 390, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-2918
18220 State Highway 249 Ste 360, Houston, TX 77070
(281) 737-2918
MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902810112
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
