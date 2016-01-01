Overview of Dr. Richard Lee, MD

Dr. Richard Lee, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.