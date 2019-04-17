See All Ophthalmologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.6 (21)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.

Dr. Legge Jr works at LEGGE RICHARD H MD OFFICE in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Paralytic Strabismus, Nystagmus and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Legge Jr's Office Locations

    Unity Youth & Family Services LLC
    7810 Davenport St, Omaha, NE 68114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 397-1626
    Radiology At Lauritzen Outpatient Center
    4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-0800
    Carl Camras Cntr for Innovative Clinical Trials
    3902 LEAVENWORTH ST, Omaha, NE 68105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-2020
    Stanley Truhlsen Eye Institute
    985540 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 559-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Paralytic Strabismus
Nystagmus
Esotropia
Treatment frequency



Diplopia
Hypertropia
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Visual Field Defects
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Cataract
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Eye Infections
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma
Headache
Heterophoria
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Senile Cataracts
  Stye
Ultrasound, Eye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Black Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
  Drusen
Eye Cancer
  Eye Test
Floaters
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma Surgery
  Hyphema
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Mechanical Strabismus
  Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Orbital Cellulitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Sympathetic Uveitis
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 17, 2019
    We usually spend no less than 2 hours between waiting and seeing Dr. Legge but he is always worth it. He always takes his time, answers all our questions, and apologizes for our wait. His staff is always helpful and understanding of the wait (as my son sees him). Although we are seeing him for a fairly minor issue he realizes it is important to us.
    Apr 17, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043269400
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Legge Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Legge Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Legge Jr works at LEGGE RICHARD H MD OFFICE in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Legge Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Legge Jr has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Nystagmus and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legge Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Legge Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legge Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legge Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legge Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

