Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Legge Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine.
Dr. Legge Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Legge Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Unity Youth & Family Services LLC7810 Davenport St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-1626
-
2
Radiology At Lauritzen Outpatient Center4014 Leavenworth St, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-0800
-
3
Carl Camras Cntr for Innovative Clinical Trials3902 LEAVENWORTH ST, Omaha, NE 68105 Directions (402) 559-2020
-
4
Stanley Truhlsen Eye Institute985540 NEBRASKA MEDICAL CTR, Omaha, NE 68198 Directions (402) 559-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Legge Jr?
We usually spend no less than 2 hours between waiting and seeing Dr. Legge but he is always worth it. He always takes his time, answers all our questions, and apologizes for our wait. His staff is always helpful and understanding of the wait (as my son sees him). Although we are seeing him for a fairly minor issue he realizes it is important to us.
About Dr. Richard Legge Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1043269400
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Legge Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Legge Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Legge Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Legge Jr works at
Dr. Legge Jr has seen patients for Paralytic Strabismus, Nystagmus and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Legge Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Legge Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Legge Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Legge Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Legge Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.