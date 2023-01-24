Overview

Dr. Richard Leland, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Leland works at Medical Group of the Carolinas - Milestone Family Medicine in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.