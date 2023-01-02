Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leschek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leschek, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Leschek, DO
Dr. Richard Leschek, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.
Dr. Leschek works at
Dr. Leschek's Office Locations
Mid Maryland Neurology172 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 202, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 698-8300Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frederick Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see Dr. Leschek for my migraines. He asked me about my headache history and listened attentively to what I had to say, and asked clarifying questions. He proceeded to confirm the diagnosis of migraine (made by my primary care provider) and walked me through the standard treatment plan he would use on an average patient. He then proceeded to note where certain treatments were contraindicated for my other health conditions/medications I was on, and where insurance may become an issue. He ensured I understood what his prospective treatment plan was, and was easy to keep in contact with and maintain follow up appointments, where he readily adjusted my prescriptions as needed. He is one of the better doctors I have seen with an easy bedside manner and what seemed to me to be a high level of competency in treating migraines.
About Dr. Richard Leschek, DO
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1164429429
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pa Medical Center
- Garden City Osteo Hosp|Garden City Osteo Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leschek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leschek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leschek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leschek works at
Dr. Leschek has seen patients for Migraine, Essential Tremor and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leschek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Leschek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leschek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leschek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leschek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.