Overview

Dr. Richard Leshner, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Nazareth Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Leshner works at Newtown Cardiology Associates in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Yardley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.