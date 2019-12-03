Dr. Richard Leung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Leung, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Leung, MD
Dr. Richard Leung, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Leung's Office Locations
Richard Leung M D Inc A Professional Medical Corporation3075 Health Center Dr Ste 403, San Diego, CA 92123 Directions (858) 278-9900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I and my family have been seeing Dr Leung for over 30 years. He is knowledgeable,friendly, and thorough. i have made many referrals and everyone has been very happy. It is worth it to see him. He is very busy and in demand so have patience and go to the best.
About Dr. Richard Leung, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
