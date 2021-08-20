See All Urologists in Aventura, FL
Dr. Richard Levin, MD

Urology
3.9 (31)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Hospital Pembroke.

Dr. Levin works at RIchard Levin MD in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    RIchard Levin MD
    21355 E Dixie Hwy Ste 102, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 709-6458
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

Treatment frequency



Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Tumor Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Distention Chevron Icon
Bladder Incontinence in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bladder Papilloma Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cystitis Chevron Icon
  Cystitis
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Hypoactive Sexual Desire Disorder Chevron Icon
Male Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Papillary Renal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Malacoplakia Associated With Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostatic Stromal Proliferations of Uncertain Malignant Potential Chevron Icon
Prostatic Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Pudendal Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I recently moved to Florida and my university colleagues recommended me Dr. Richard Levin, MD as my urology specialist. After several appointments I came to the conclusion that he is a great doctor with wealth of knowledge and professional practical experience. While being highly analytical specialist, he communicated with my previous doctors in West Coast to deeply understand the history of my health conditions. Dr. Levin treats me with high degree of compassion, care, and coaching. Very responsive and dedicated. Always asks me about his treatments' results and my feeling. He helped me as nobody else before. Dr. Levin is a true unique doctor in his field and highly admire and recommend him.
    Vlad Genin — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Levin, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114937067
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NIH
    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • George Washington Med Center
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levin has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

