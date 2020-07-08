Dr. Richard Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Levin, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Levin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital and Upmc Lititz.
Dr. Levin works at
Locations
Lancaster Office1608 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 299-0103
Hospital Affiliations
- Lancaster General Hospital
- Upmc Lititz
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased, I am several years out and my tummy for a 58 year old looks amazing. So happy with his work.
About Dr. Richard Levin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1366542482
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
- Riverside Meth Hosp
- Presbyterian Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
