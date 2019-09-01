Overview of Dr. Richard Levin, MD

Dr. Richard Levin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University.



Dr. Levin works at ENT Of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.