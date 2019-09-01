Dr. Richard Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Levin, MD
Dr. Richard Levin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tufts University.
Richard A Levin MD DMD Lawrence J. Fliegelman M.d. LLC1305 Post Rd Ste 302, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 259-4700
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Just seemed like very bright, professional but personable professional who understood the reason for my visit immediately; gave good, moderated advice; not trying to sell hearing aid. Sense of humor and easy communication.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487696431
- Tufts University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levin, there are benefits to both methods.