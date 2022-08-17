Dr. Richard Levin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Levin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Levin, MD
Dr. Richard Levin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Levin works at
Dr. Levin's Office Locations
Chesapeake Urology Associates8322 Bellona Ave Ste 202, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-6310
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC7580 Buckingham Blvd Ste 100, Hanover, MD 21076 Directions (410) 760-9400
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC810 Bestgate Rd Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (443) 231-1502
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I was dealing with BPH symptoms for more than a decade. IPSS score was 29 (most severe range). Drugs were no longer working and side affects were becoming more pronounced. Due to prior adverse reaction to general anesthesia I did not want to consider TURP and other procedures that required it. Enter REZUM. I was referred to Dr. Levin because he is among the few Doctors performing REZUM XL on patients with extra large prostates. He and his team were fantastic! The in-office procedure and recovery was as described. After a few weeks my condition has completely reversed. I am amazed at the improvement in my quality of life. My IPSS score is now 2! Dr. Levin is thorough, professional, and a pleasure to work with. His office is clean, well managed and welcoming. I am very thankful and I give Dr. Levin and his team my highest recommendation.
About Dr. Richard Levin, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Urology
Dr. Levin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levin has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levin speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Levin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levin.
