Dr. Richard Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Levine, MD
Dr. Richard Levine, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
OB/GYN Ridgewood550 N MAPLE AVE, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 444-4040
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levine is fantastic! He's very kind, patient, and has excellent bed side manner. I've seen him for two pregnancies. Every time I met with him, he always took the time to answer my questions clearly and also explained the risks and benefits so I could make informed decisions. I trust him implicitly and highly recommend him!
About Dr. Richard Levine, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982608485
Education & Certifications
- St Barnabas Med Ctr, Living
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine speaks Spanish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.