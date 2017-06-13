See All Plastic Surgeons in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Richard Levine, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (12)
Map Pin Small San Antonio, TX
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Levine, MD

Dr. Richard Levine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from U Of Buffalo and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Levine works at Richard A Levine MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levine's Office Locations

    Levine Richard A MD Office
    4499 Medical Dr Ste 316, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 614-2747
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
    Jun 13, 2017
    I am so pleased with my results. Dr. Levine listened to me and never rushed the process. He encouraged me to take as long as I needed to make decisions on procedures. Patients are not limited on the number of consultations before surgery. I had a face lift including my upper eyelids and a mastopexy. I am thrilled with my results! I would not consider going to another surgeon for future needs.
    Penny — Jun 13, 2017
    About Dr. Richard Levine, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine works at Richard A Levine MD in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Levine’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

