Dr. Richard Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Levine, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Levine, MD
Dr. Richard Levine, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from U Of Buffalo and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine's Office Locations
-
1
Levine Richard A MD Office4499 Medical Dr Ste 316, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-2747Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 1:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levine?
I am so pleased with my results. Dr. Levine listened to me and never rushed the process. He encouraged me to take as long as I needed to make decisions on procedures. Patients are not limited on the number of consultations before surgery. I had a face lift including my upper eyelids and a mastopexy. I am thrilled with my results! I would not consider going to another surgeon for future needs.
About Dr. Richard Levine, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1992842157
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Buffalo
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- U Of Buffalo
- U Of Buffalo-State U Of Ny
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.