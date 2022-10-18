Dr. Levitt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Levitt, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Levitt, MD
Dr. Richard Levitt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Dr. Levitt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Levitt's Office Locations
-
1
South Miami Hospital6200 SW 73rd St, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 270-7999
-
2
Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute6200 Sunset Dr Ste 602, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 308-3350
-
3
Orthopaedic Institute of South Florida1150 Campo Sano Ave Ste 301, Miami, FL 33146 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CorVel
- Dimension Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Simplifi
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levitt?
Did hubby's 2 knee replacements in 2004 and 2005. Excellent surgeon. Meticulous to avoid blood loss. Takes time to explain. BUT you should purge these doctors so we see relevant info, not doctors who haven't practiced in years
About Dr. Richard Levitt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1881661742
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College|Thomas Jefferson University
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levitt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levitt works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Levitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.