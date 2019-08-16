Dr. Richard Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Levy, MD
Dr. Richard Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology212 East 69th Street Suite 5, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My Dr Levy did surgery yesterday on my daughter’s Nicole Gass eye. She has Duane syndrome. He did a fantastic job on loosening the muscle. So she doesn’t have to turn her head. He explained everything took his time. She doesn’t have to turn her head anymore. Her vision is still perfect. My daughter trusts him wholeheartedly. I found him to be easy going and a caring Dr that wants to help his patients. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Richard Levy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1679663660
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
- Manhattan Eye &amp; Ear Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital, N.Y.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Levy speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.