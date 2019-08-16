Overview of Dr. Richard Levy, MD

Dr. Richard Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD



Dr. Levy works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.