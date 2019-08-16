See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Richard Levy, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Richard Levy, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Levy, MD

Dr. Richard Levy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD

Dr. Levy works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotropia and Hypertropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Levy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    1305 York Avenue 11th Floor, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    212 East 69th Street Suite 5, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology
    36 Worth Street, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Hypotropia
Hypertropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?

    Aug 16, 2019
    My Dr Levy did surgery yesterday on my daughter’s Nicole Gass eye. She has Duane syndrome. He did a fantastic job on loosening the muscle. So she doesn’t have to turn her head. He explained everything took his time. She doesn’t have to turn her head anymore. Her vision is still perfect. My daughter trusts him wholeheartedly. I found him to be easy going and a caring Dr that wants to help his patients. I highly recommend him.
    Ilene Schunke — Aug 16, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Levy, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Levy, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Levy to family and friends

    Dr. Levy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Levy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Levy, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679663660
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye &amp;amp; Ear Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital, N.Y.
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Weill Cornell Medicine Ophthalmology in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Hypotropia and Hypertropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Levy, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.