Dr. Richard Lewis, MD
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Lewis works at
Mequon Wellness Center
11649 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092
Monday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 10:00am - 2:00pm
When I was at the lowest time in my life I found Dr Lewis he helped me through so much pain depression took care of my diabetes so I'm in great care he is the best doctor he is the best doctor that is could possibly be on this earth he understands you he answers your question and he gives you his all it's hard to find a doctor that will pay attention to you and figure out what's wrong but Dr Lewis will find out what's wrong with you and fix it
Family Medicine
29 years of experience
English
NPI: 1306819305
Residency: Medical College of Wisconsin
Medical School: University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Undergraduate: University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
Average wait time: Under 10 minutes
Telehealth services available
13 patient reviews, overall rating: 4.7
