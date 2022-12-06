See All Family Doctors in Mequon, WI
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mequon, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.

Dr. Lewis works at YourMD in Mequon, WI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mequon Wellness Center
    11649 N Port Washington Rd, Mequon, WI 53092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 235-3800
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Richard Lewis, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306819305
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Medical College of Wisconsin
Medical Education
  • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Undergraduate School
  • University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
