Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (35)
Map Pin Small Midlothian, VA
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD

Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at Lewis Plastic Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lewis Plastic Surgery
    2331a Robious Station Cir, Midlothian, VA 23113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 453-9003

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 05, 2020
    I really can not express how pleased I was with my surgery results, Dr. lewis achieved what other Dr’s refused to do.....Not only where the results perfect, but the journey with he and his staff, was quick, professional, and yet, comfortable. Dr Lewis is a calm and natural person, which made my experience delightful. I recommend him highly for any of your needs or wants. ????? Please wear a mask. ??
    Sandra Tory — Jul 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1952516734
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • DUKE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Med College Of Virginia-Plastic Surgery|Med College Of Virginia-Plastic Surgery|Med College Of Virginia-Plastic Surgery|Med College Of Virginia-Plastic Surgery|University Of Colorado-General Surgery|University Of Colorado-General Surgery|University O
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Lewis Plastic Surgery in Midlothian, VA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

