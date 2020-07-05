Overview of Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD

Dr. R Gordon Lewis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Lewis Plastic Surgery in Midlothian, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.