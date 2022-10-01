See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Richard Lewis, MD

Ophthalmology
3.3 (12)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Lewis, MD

Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Lewis works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blindness and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lewis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center
    5599 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-6740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman Hunter & Associates Eye Care
    10425 N Oracle Rd Ste 135, Oro Valley, AZ 85737 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 293-6740
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Glaucoma
Blindness
Ocular Hypertension

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Thyroid Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 01, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Lewis for years. He follows me because I have type two diabetes. He was first to diagnose Fuchs Dystrophy and followed me until it was time to have a corneal transplant. He knowledgeable, friendly and patient. I recommend him highly.
    Ken Nolen — Oct 01, 2022
    About Dr. Richard Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afghani and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952570889
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University WI
    Internship
    • Ventura County Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Oregon
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
