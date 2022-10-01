Overview of Dr. Richard Lewis, MD

Dr. Richard Lewis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Fishkind, Bakewell, Maltzman & Hunter Eye Care and Surgery Center in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Oro Valley, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma, Blindness and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.