Overview of Dr. Richard Libman, MD

Dr. Richard Libman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Libman works at Richard T Miller DMD PC in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Manhasset, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.