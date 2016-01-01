Dr. Richard Libman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Libman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Libman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Libman, MD
Dr. Richard Libman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Libman's Office Locations
Richard T Miller DMD PC611 Northern Blvd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-2013Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Libman, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Neurology
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Libman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Libman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Libman works at
Dr. Libman has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more.
Dr. Libman speaks French.
Dr. Libman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
