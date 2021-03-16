See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tenafly, NJ
Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.9 (13)
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD

Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tenafly, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lieblich works at Richard Lieblich, MD in Tenafly, NJ with other offices in Cherry Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lieblich's Office Locations

  1
    Richard Lieblich, MD
    2 Dean Dr, Tenafly, NJ 07670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 569-3300
  2
    Cherry Hill Women's Center, Inc.
    502 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 667-5910

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 16, 2021
    He was excellent I never went to a male gyno. He was amazing. Put me at ease. He was compassionate. It was a great experience. I would highly recommend him !!!
    Kathleen C. — Mar 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD
    About Dr. Richard Lieblich, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lieblich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieblich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieblich has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieblich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieblich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieblich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieblich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieblich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

