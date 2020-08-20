Dr. Liipfert Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Liipfert Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Liipfert Jr, MD
Dr. Richard Liipfert Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Mercer University / School of Medicine.
Dr. Liipfert Jr's Office Locations
- 1 125 Plantation Centre Dr S Ste 800B, Macon, GA 31210 Directions
Medical Center of Central Georgia777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 301-5824
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was lucky enough to see Dr. Liipfert when he was at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, MA. Thoughtful, kind, and understanding.
About Dr. Richard Liipfert Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mercer University / School of Medicine
