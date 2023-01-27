Dr. Richard Lim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lim, MD
Dr. Richard Lim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants10719 160th St, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 226-3300
Oak Lawn Medical Distribution LLC4220 W 95th St Ste 100, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 226-4431
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Dr. Lim listens and explains everything in great detail so all my questions are answered. He does not rush appointment
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Leatherman Spine: The Spine Institute for Special Surgery
- McGaw Medical Center at Northwestern University
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
