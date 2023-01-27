Overview of Dr. Richard Lim, MD

Dr. Richard Lim, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Lim works at Midwest Orthopaedic Consultants in Orland Park, IL with other offices in Oak Lawn, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.