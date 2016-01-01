See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Modesto, CA
Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD

Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Modesto, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lind Jr's Office Locations

    2112 McHenry Ave Ste B, Modesto, CA 95350 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 572-2114

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063589331
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Lind Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lind Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lind Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lind Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lind Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lind Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lind Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lind Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

