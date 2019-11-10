See All Urologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Richard Link, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Richard Link, MD

Urology
4.7 (21)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Link, MD

Dr. Richard Link, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Link works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Link's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4001
  2. 2
    Scott Department of Urology
    6620 Main St Ste 1325, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-4001
  3. 3
    1709 Dryden Rd # 16, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-3986

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Cancer
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Tumor Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Diseases Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Link?

    Nov 10, 2019
    Great person and marvelous dr! I had a surgery with him and he saved my right kidney! He took soy the tumor and took away just 5 to 10% of my kidney! I’m so great full to him!!!
    — Nov 10, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Link, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Richard Link, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Link to family and friends

    Dr. Link's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Link

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Richard Link, MD.

    About Dr. Richard Link, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518057595
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Baylor Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Link has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Link works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Link’s profile.

    Dr. Link has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Link. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Link.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Link, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Link appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Richard Link, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.