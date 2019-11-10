Dr. Richard Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Link, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stanford Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
1
Baylor College of Medicine Medical Center7200 Cambridge St Ste 10B, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4001
2
Scott Department of Urology6620 Main St Ste 1325, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-4001
- 3 1709 Dryden Rd # 16, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-3986
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Great person and marvelous dr! I had a surgery with him and he saved my right kidney! He took soy the tumor and took away just 5 to 10% of my kidney! I’m so great full to him!!!
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1518057595
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Med Center
- Baylor Med Center
- Stanford Univ Sch Of Med
- Yale University
- Urology
Dr. Link has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Link on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
