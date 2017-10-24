Dr. Richard Lipman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Lipman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med.
Richard Lipman MD Miami Diet Plan7241 SW 63rd Ave Ste 202, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 670-3259
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Often, a visit to a doctor's office involves long waits and quick consultations. In the 19 months I have been going to Dr. Lipman's office, those issues are reversed. The staff is always helpful, courteous, and friendly.....they are simply terrific. Dr. Lipman has helped me achieve great success (120+) with his plan and encouragement. Yes, I am responsible for following the plan, but his positive energy and motivation have played a tremendous role in that success. He is genuinely caring!
- University of Miami Hospital and Clinics
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- University Of Pittsblurgh Medical Center Hospitals
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- University of Pittsburgh
