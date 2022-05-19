See All Ophthalmologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Richard Liston, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (41)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Liston, MD

Dr. Richard Liston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.

Dr. Liston works at CVP Physicians Dayton in Dayton, OH with other offices in Beavercreek, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liston's Office Locations

    CVP Physicians Dayton - North Office
    77 E Woodbury Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 276-2020
    CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office
    89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 320-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Main Campus

Diplopia
Paralytic Strabismus
Dry Eyes
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    May 19, 2022
    Doctor Liston, as always, did a great job of thoroughly examining and explaining my condition and treatment options. His staff were also helpful and courteous.
    About Dr. Richard Liston, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285653774
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Kellogg Eye Center
    Residency
    • Wk Kellogg Eye Center
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Grace College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Liston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liston has seen patients for Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Liston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

