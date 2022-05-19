Dr. Richard Liston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Liston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Liston, MD
Dr. Richard Liston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus.
Dr. Liston works at
Dr. Liston's Office Locations
CVP Physicians Dayton - North Office77 E Woodbury Dr Ste 100, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 276-2020
CVP Physicians Dayton - Main/Beavercreek Office89 Sylvania Dr, Beavercreek, OH 45440 Directions (937) 320-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Liston, as always, did a great job of thoroughly examining and explaining my condition and treatment options. His staff were also helpful and courteous.
About Dr. Richard Liston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285653774
Education & Certifications
- Kellogg Eye Center
- Wk Kellogg Eye Center
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- Grace College
Dr. Liston has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liston works at
Dr. Liston has seen patients for Diplopia, Paralytic Strabismus and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Liston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liston.
