Dr. Richard Litman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Litman, MD
Dr. Richard Litman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their residency with Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
Dr. Litman's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Otolaryngology at Huntington205 E Main St Ste 2-4, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 673-6868
ENT and Allergy Associates - East Patchogue240 Patchogue Yaphank Rd, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 654-0550
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable in his field, he listens, explains everything very well, and he is very respectful, courteous & professional.
About Dr. Richard Litman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1770564502
Education & Certifications
- Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery Bronx Municipal Hosp Ctr, General Surgery
- Einstein-Bronx Muni Hosp
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
