Dr. Richard Loewenstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Loewenstein, MD
Dr. Richard Loewenstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Yale University.
Dr. Loewenstein works at
Dr. Loewenstein's Office Locations
Towson Office6501 N CHARLES ST, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 938-3000
- 2 10421 Stevenson Rd Unit 405, Stevenson, MD 21153 Directions (443) 377-3835
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Loewenstein was patient, insightful, and firm when necessary. He helped me understand my condition and myself so much better. He helped me develop confidence and independence in living with my condition. He's a genius but he's also very down-to-earth and included humor in his conversations with me. I cannot truly express how great working with him was.
About Dr. Richard Loewenstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1013092873
Education & Certifications
- Nih Nimh Biol Psychology Br
- Yale
- Hospital of Saint Raphael
- Yale University
- University of California At Berkeley
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loewenstein accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loewenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Loewenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loewenstein.
