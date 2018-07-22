Overview

Dr. Richard Lombard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.



Dr. Lombard works at Richard J Lombard M.D, P.A. in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.