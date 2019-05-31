See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Merrillville, IN
Dr. Richard Longley, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.7 (9)
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Richard Longley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Longley works at Thyroid/Diabetes Management Ctr in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Thyroid & Diabetes Mgmt. Center Ltd.
    8939 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 736-5077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 31, 2019
    My very first visit I was warmly welcomed by the staff. I love how they do their labwork and everything in their office also so you don't have to go somewhere else. Dr. Longley was very nice and explained everything very well. I am happy to finally found a good endocrinologist in the area!! I would definitely refer him!!
    May 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Longley, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1629055967
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Longley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Longley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Longley works at Thyroid/Diabetes Management Ctr in Merrillville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Longley’s profile.

    Dr. Longley has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Longley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

