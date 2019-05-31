Overview

Dr. Richard Longley, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Longley works at Thyroid/Diabetes Management Ctr in Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Diabetes Type 1 and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.