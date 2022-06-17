Dr. Richard Looney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Looney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Looney, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Looney, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Looney works at
Locations
Ur Medicine Allergy & Immunology Clinic125 Lattimore Rd Ste G110, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 486-0930
Ur Neurosurgery Canandaigua395 West St Ste 007, Canandaigua, NY 14424 Directions (585) 486-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Looney for a number of years now and he is treating my SLE (Lupus). He is patient, listens to my concerns and reviews my blood work with me at each visit.
About Dr. Richard Looney, MD
- Rheumatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
- Allergy & Immunology, Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Looney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Looney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Looney works at
Dr. Looney has seen patients for Arthritis, and more.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Looney. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Looney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Looney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.